JOHANNESBURG - The South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) has instructed that the suspension of a group of City of Johannesburg employees accused of corruption be lifted, the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) said.

“We are pleased to report that we had taken the matter to the SALGBC on the basis that these workers were unfairly treated by the city,” the union said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The SALGBC ruled that the suspensions of these workers constituted unfair labour practice in terms of the Labour Relations Act and as such ordered that they return to work on 5 February.”

Several workers at the city’s revenue department were suspended on allegations of fraud and corruption last year “without any thread of evidence or having dealt with the matter through normal internal disciplinary procedures,” said Samwu.

The suspensions and dismissals at the DA-led council are part of mayor Herman Mashaba’s “cleaning up” the administration after his party took over from the African National Congress (ANC) two years ago.

“In addition to the uplifting of the illegal and unlawful suspension of our members, a criminal case which the city had opened was withdrawn against our members on the basis that there was nothing linking them to the so called fraud and corruption,” the union said.

- African News Agency (ANA)