President Cyril Ramaphosa made an appearance at this year's Africa's Travel Indaba. PHOTO: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - This year's edition of the Africa's Travel Indaba was a successful event which attracted over 1,000 exhibitors and 1,500 buyers from all over the world, organiser Synergy Business Events said. The conference held in Durban ahead of the country's May 8 elections was organised around Synergy Business Events' greening principles, with a recognition of exhibitors who went the extra mile to build and design stands that were environmentally and socially sustainable.

"This one of a kind awards programme was invented as part of the on-going initiative to encourage eco-friendliness in the tourism events sector, perfectly tying in with wider tourism efforts to promote and sell South Africa as a major tourist and business event destination," Synergy Business Events said in a statement.

Instead of the typical practice of giving delegates water in plastic bottles, the conference instead used water tanks and paper cups.

Delegates at the 2019 Africa's Travel Indaba. PHOTO: Supplied





- African News Agency (ANA)