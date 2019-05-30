700 organisations have signed up to participate in the Take a Girl Child to Work Day initiative including the Office of the Presidency and the Public Protector. Photo: GCIS.

CAPE TOWN – On Thursday, thousands of girls across the country gained valuable first-hand work experience while participating in the Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day® (TAGCTWD). The initiative motivates and empowers young girls to reach their career goals and inspires the next generation of women leaders in South Africa.

“Through this campaign, we want to ensure that girls understand their potential and are given real insight into a range of careers. We hope to enhance their self-esteem and guide them in reaching their career goals because gender equality means that they should enjoy the same rights and opportunities across all sectors of South Africa,” said Cell C managing executive for corporate social investment, Suzette van der Merwe.

Real-life work experience can play a big role in helping young learners choose their career paths. The Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day® aims to show them there is a wide variety to choose from, and it also serves to help guide the girls on the steps they need to take to achieve their dreams.

This year’s theme, #MoreThanADay, promotes the concept that one day is not enough to help motivate and support school-going girls. As such, Cell C has dedicated three days in the year to this programme – 30 May, 26 July and 30 August.

The themes for the three days are:

Day 1 – Inspirational workshop: Girls with dreams become women with vision & an opportunity for host organisations to introduce their business career opportunities.

Day 2 - #WhoAmI: This is a self-discovery journey. Learners will explore their strengths, future aspirations and complete CellCgirl’s career interest test. Organisations will unpack their departments & career opportunities.

Day 3 - #EmpowerYourself - Learners will be taught how to use their resources, including CellCgirl’s CV creator, free downloads, etc. and job shadow their chosen career path.

This year, 700 organisations have signed up to participate in the initiative including the Office of the Presidency and the Public Protector.

“We are humbled by the number of organisations that have taken this campaign to heart and given their support to help make it a success. We would like thank all participants for opening their doors and giving their time to these young learners,” says Van Der Merwe.

Regarded as one of South Africa’s largest collaborative acts of volunteerism, Cell C’s Take a Girl Child To Work Day® has become meaningful to girls across the country as it is a crucial time in their lives when they have to decide on a career journey. Previously, the initiative was aimed at girls between Grade 10 and 12 but this year, for the first time, Cell C has extended the programme to include girls in Grade 8 and 9 as well. This is because Grade 8 is technically the initial point at which children choose their core school subjects, which sets them on their respective career path.

“For those learners who are not able to participate face-to-face, we have provisions for them. They can always get involved through the online version of the campaign,” says Van Der Merwe.

Follow the conversation by using #MoreThanADay and #GirlChild2019

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE