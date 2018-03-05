CAPE TOWN - A new special edition of coins featuring former President Nelson Mandela will be released.

The coins will be released in hopes of honouring the life of Madiba as we celebrate his centenary on 18 July 2018.





Each coin will represent a different stage of Mandela’s life





A R50 base metal alloy coin depicting him as a young man;





A R50 sterling-silver coin depicting him at an older age (his presidential years);





A R500 24-carat gold coin depicting him in his later years.





All three coins feature South Africa’s coat of arms on the obverse, replacing the Black Wildebeest.





No official pricing or release dates are available at this stage.





SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK. File -BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE







