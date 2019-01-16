Jan Moganwa. Photo: File.

CAPE TOWN – Telkom has announced that it has appointed Jan Moganwa as chief officer: business markets, effective January 1, 2019. Telkom told Business Report in an emailed response to questions that the new role, reporting to the chief executive, was responsible for exploring new revenue streams for the group in adjacent markets to information and communications technology such as financial services, education and media.

Moganwa has previously held executive positions in companies such as Absa, MSG Africa, Barclays Africa and Standard Bank.

He was also a Senior Systems Developer at Liberty Life between 2003 and 2007.

He got his MBA in the field of Business Administration and Management at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Telkom group chief executive, Sipho Maseko said in a statement: “Telkom’s ability to anticipate changes in the environment and structure the business to respond innovatively has contributed strongly to our transformation over the last five years."

“The new role of chief officer: Business Markets will help ensure that we continue this trajectory in data-rich adjacent markets,” he continued.

“We are excited that Jan, with his vast experience, believes in our vision and has joined us to drive this strategy.”

He joins Telkom after spending five years at Absa, most recently as the chief executive of retail banking.

He has worked for some of the most influential financial services companies in South Africa, including Standard Bank and Liberty. His early career was in IT systems development, and his passion remains technology and data-driven solutions.

