On 4 December 2018 the National Council of Provinces voted to approve the Competition Amendment Bill of 2018. With this vote, the Bill has now completed the Parliamentary process. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – On 4 December 2018 the National Council of Provinces voted to approve the Competition Amendment Bill of 2018. With this vote, the Bill has now completed the Parliamentary process.

All that remains is for the President to formally assent to the Bill and announce its commencement date.