Ten travel insurance tips to prevent your dream holiday becoming a nightmare

CAPE TOWN – The Italian Deputy Minister of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, advised European countries to consider a national lockdown after announcing Italy’s unprecedented lockdown this week.

This move is expected to heavily impact the international tourism industry, among others.

The City of Cape Town said this week that it had noted an increase in the number of enquiries about the staging of events, particularly with international participation, given the extent of COVID-19 in some countries to date.

The City announced this week that it was open for business and prepared for COVID-19, after having received numerous questions about its preparedness to deal with any potential cases.

Epidemics such as COVID-19 are known to scupper the best laid travel plans. While saving for a dream holiday, you don’t envisage that world-famous museums may be closed due to an epidemic, or that you could be confined to a ship’s cabin, or a tiny apartment in a foreign country.