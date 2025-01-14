TEPA unveils five-year plan to address skills shortage in South African tyre sector

The Tyre Equipment Parts Association (TEPA), part of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), is stepping up to tackle the pressing skills shortage in South Africa's tyre sector with an ambitious five-year plan.

This initiative aims to modernise and realign training programmes with the industry’s evolving demands, fostering relevance and sustainability for the future workforce. Angie Frederics, who leads TEPA's Training Committee, spoke candidly about the motivations behind this initiative. “The South African skills development landscape is undergoing significant changes, with the phasing out of SAQA historical qualifications and their replacement with QCTO (Quality Council for Trades & Occupations) occupational qualifications. While this shift aims to enhance skills training, it poses short-term challenges for Skills Development Providers enrolling new learners into skills programmes,” she said.

The deadline for transitioning to QCTO qualifications was set for 30 June 2024, yet many key programmes remain unregistered. This has left critical areas, such as automotive servicing and tyre sales, in a precarious state, struggling to find qualified practitioners. The current state of training

Currently, Skills Development Providers can offer only two approved programmes under SAQA’s extended qualifications: Tyre Repairer (SP0561)

Wheel Alignment (SP0963) Essential skills programmes like automotive component diagnostics, tyre and parts sales, and divisional management are still pending QCTO registration. This delay has hindered the rollout of crucial training for both newcomers to the industry and professionals eager to upskill and advance their careers.

TEPA’s five-year plan In response to this training crisis, TEPA said it has crafted a comprehensive five-year plan to build a sustainable skills pipeline for the tyre sector. The plan unfolds through the following key phases:

Year 1: Review and align existing legacy skills programmes with QCTO standards. This includes updating programme content. Frederics said, “We are collaborating closely with merSETA to expedite this process and ensure learners can return to classrooms as soon as possible.” Year 2: Development of new skills programmes to fill existing gaps in educational offerings.

Year 3: Pilot programmes will be initiated at select fitment centres to test implementation and gather feedback. Year 4: Full rollout of finalised skills programmes, in collaboration with training providers and fitment centres across the nation. Year 5: Execute marketing and outreach campaigns to attract new talent, promoting career pathways in the tyre industry.

The road ahead Frederics is clear about the importance of collaboration within the industry. She said, “The success of this plan hinges on collective action. TEPA is committed to working with all stakeholders, including merSETA and training providers, to ensure we meet the industry’s skills demands while fostering inclusivity and growth.”