JOHANNESBURG - The Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, which opened its doors to an overwhelming public welcome, will impact the local economy in a powerful way, Executive Mayor of Thohoyandou, Radzilani Florence said.

"This mall is only surpassed by Mall of the North in the province, which has about 150 stores. We have no doubt that one woman employed here will save a family of eight and through that we will have dealt with poverty in our area," Florence said.

"We wish to thank all involved in bringing a development like this to our part of the world. Those returning home here, after being away for a few years, will be surprised at the changes. I wish to thank the royalty and political leadership involved for continuing to be a beacon in the development of the town.”

The new 50,000 square-metre regional mall is anchored by retailers such as Woolworths, Edgars, Pick n Pay and SuperSpar, and features a line-up of national retailers in the region with almost 140 stores.

The mall, which opened on August 24, was enthusiastically received by local shoppers and their neighbours from surrounding towns and villages, who came out in their numbers to experience the all-new shopping centre, which is now right on their doorsteps.

Its opening realises the dream of local businessman Khosi Ramovha, of Thavhani Property Investments, who had the vision for a regional mall in Thohoyandou eight years ago.

To achieve this vision, Thavhani Property Investments partnered with leading South African shopping centre developers and investors, Flanagan and Gerard Property Development and Investment, and co-owners JSE-listed retail REIT Vukile Property Fund.



Khosikhulu Toni Mphephu Ramabulana of the royal VhaVenda people officially opened the centre during a colourful celebration.

Dr Sedise Moseneke, executive director of Vukile said that its investment in Thavhani Mall reflected the confidence it has in its partners, the region, its economy, its people and its future.

"Vukile is deeply invested in Limpopo. Besides Thavhani Mall, we own another six shopping centres in the province... Three of these are co-owned with other parties. The centres are located at Elim, Ga-Kgapane, Giyani, Makhado, Monsterlus, and Tzaneen. Together, they make a meaningful impact on employment, retail services and the economy of Limpopo."

