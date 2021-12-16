The adoption of a two-step authentication process can help reduce hacking attacks

THE continued adoption of multi-factor authentication (MFA), which Facebook recently adopted, reduces hacking attacks, though users must still be wary of risk, according to KnowBe4 Africa SVP content strategist Anna Collard.

She said that if an attacker sent a phishing email or used social engineering via the phone, they could trick the MFA user into handing over their One Time Password (OTP).

“The MFA is a great additional security layer. Everyone should use it when and where they can to protect valuable data. But it is not like hackers and malware attacks are going away because MFA is being used. Quite the contrary, they will just up their ante in tricking us otherwise. This really increases the importance of being aware of social engineering attacks," Collard said.

Earlier this month, Facebook, a subsidiary of multinational technology conglomerate Meta, announced that as part of its ongoing improvements to security, it was expanding Facebook Protect.