The B-BBEE Commission welcomes its wins fronting court battle

THE Broad Based Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission said yesterday that it welcomed the decision handed down by the Gauteng High Court on July 5 dismissing with costs the application launched by CRRC E Loco Supply to set aside the decision of the B-BBEE Commission and interdict the publishing and implementation of the findings and recommendations. This was triggered by a fronting complaint lodged by Lietsiso Mohapeloa and Juliet Mxhakaza, who were directors of Matsete Basadi Consortium against CRRC E Loco Supply.

The B-BBEE Commission said it had successfully defended the attack on its mandate by CRRC E Loco Supply, a joint venture for the Transnet locomotives contract between CSR Zhuzhou Electrical Locomotives, a Chinese-owned entity with 70 percent shareholding, and Matsete Basadi Consortium (MBC), a B-BBEE partner with 30 percent shareholding. The high court had found that the B-BBEE Commission acted correctly and that its findings were rational in respect of allegations that MBC and its members were denied participation, economic benefits and access to information. The court characterised the shareholders’ agreement between the parties as “just a ruse designed to disguise a window dressing type of a relationship as an empowerment deal.”

"This ruling cements the authority of the B-BBEE Commission to fearlessly safeguard the objectives of the economic transformation agenda, in particular expose and pursue fronting practices that continue to undermine these objectives," the commission said. "Also, it now paves the way for seamless referral of this type of matters to criminal law enforcement agencies and other regulatory bodies for further consideration. The comprehensive direction provided by the court unlocks delays in a number of other complaints, a welcomed victory for victims of fronting."