CAPE TOWN – The department of trade and industry (dti), the mineral resources department and Brand South Africa will host the South African investment roundtable at the Investing in the African Mining Indaba to be held in Cape Town next week. In a statement, dti said the purpose of the roundtable was to provide potential investors from targeted countries with the opportunity to interact with the South African political and business leadership in order to obtain first-hand information on the issues relating to the country’s mining environment. The potential investors invited to the roundtable include Canada, the US, India, China and Russia among others.

The Investing in African Mining Indaba, which is set to take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from February 4 to 7 under the theme, Championing Africa’s Sustainable Economic Development, is a global event that provides a global perspective on the African mining.

More than 750 investors and dealmakers are expected to be among the estimated 7 000 delegates expected to gather in Cape Town from across the globe.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said: “The South African government has identified the Mining Indaba as a strategic forum to attract and promote foreign direct investments in different industries of our mining sector.

“The Indaba is billed as the largest mining investment event covering the entire value chain. Our Industrial Policy Action Plan identifies mineral beneficiation as an area of work that presents an abundance of opportunities which investors can take advantage of in order to grow our mining sector. This provides the massive potential of contributing in growing the country’s economy, creating jobs, transformation and eradicating poverty,” he said.

