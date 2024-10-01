The elephant in the room: Rethinking digital transformation in Africa

By Andile Masuku In the lush, impenetrable depths of the Congo Basin, forest elephants have been silently shaping their ecosystem for centuries.

These gentle giants, as National Geographic's "Secrets of the Elephants" series reveals, are the unsung gardeners of the rainforest. Their ancient pathways, carved through generations of foraging, have become superhighways for unparalleled seed dispersal, fostering biodiversity and creating one of the world's most effective carbon capture zones. As I reflect on this natural marvel, a testament to the intricate and purposeful design of our world, I can't help but draw parallels to the digital transformation journey unfolding across Africa.

Like those elephant-engineered pathways, our digital initiatives have the potential to reshape our socio-economic landscape profoundly. But are we approaching this transformation with the same patience, intelligently-bestowed wisdom and symbiotic relationship with our environment as these keystone species? The Mirage of Painless Progress Across the continent, I've observed a palpable enthusiasm among policymakers and industry leaders for digital transformation.

There's an almost fervent belief that we can achieve maximum gain with zero pain, all while basking in the adoration of grateful stakeholders. It's a seductive narrative, but one that often glosses over the complex realities of meaningful change. Consider the mobile telco industry's reckoning with over-the-top (OTT) services like WhatsApp.

Far from merely threatening their precious SMS cash cow, WhatsApp and its ilk utterly slaughtered it, alongside decimating mobile calling revenues. This digital disruption sent shockwaves through the industry, forcing a rapid evolution in business models. Yet, the story of digital transformation is filled with ironic twists. Recall the legacy banking sector's initial opposition to mobile money initiatives like M-PESA. Now, fast forward to today, where we witness Safaricom—once the rambunctious digital disruptor of the legacy banking status quo—leading a #StopStarlink lobby in East Africa. Their aim? To protect what some might call their birthright: a quasi-monopolistic position in internet service provision, earned alongside other leading African mobile telcos through admittedly gutsy, enormous investments in terrestrial network-based infrastructure.

Safaricom’s current turn from disruptor to defender illustrates the complex, often contradictory nature of digital progress. It raises pointed questions about the sustainability of innovation and the delicate balance between protecting investments, fostering continued technological advancement and actually delivering meaningful broad-based socio-economic benefits to everyday Africans. These examples highlight a crucial truth: digital transformation isn't just about driving the adoption (and commercial exploitation) of new technologies. It's about navigating a complex ecosystem of competing interests, entrenched power structures and evolving societal needs.

Lessons from the Indian Subcontinent Recent conversations with tech innovators in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru have offered me fascinating insights into India's much-lauded digital transformation spike. On the surface, it's a story of triumph - cheaper internet access, widespread smartphone adoption and a booming tech sector. But dig deeper, and you'll find a narrative of uneven gains and silent blood-letting that few are willing to articulate publicly. Yes, hundreds of millions of Indians now have unprecedented access to the digital world. But for many, this access is limited to entry-level use of WhatsApp or online betting platforms. Meanwhile, new digital monopolies are rising from the ashes of old ones, and cautiously optimistic critics argue that government initiatives often seem more aligned with authoritarian ambitions than genuine societal progress. The Elephant Path to Meaningful Transformation So, how do we chart a course for digital transformation that truly serves all of Africa's people?

I believe the answer lies in adopting the patience and holistic approach of our forest elephant friends: 1. Embrace the long game: Just as elephant pathways have developed over centuries, meaningful digital transformation requires sustained, patient investment. We must resist the urge for quick fixes and flashy metrics, focusing instead on building robust digital ecosystems that can stand the test of time. 2. Foster biodiversity: In the digital realm, this means creating space for a diverse range of players, from grassroots innovators to established corporations. Monopolistic tendencies, whether from government or private sector actors, stifle true innovation and equitable progress.

3. Acknowledge the elephant in the room: The digital economy in most African countries remains nascent. Like in India, the "real" mainstream economy dwarfs even the most bombastic estimates of digital transformation-induced socio-economic impact. The former remains largely cash-driven, tied to pragmatic on-the-ground legacy survivalist realities, and burdened by complex socio-economic baggage. Any meaningful digital transformation strategy must reckon honestly and earnestly with this reality. 4. Measure what matters: Like the hidden impact of elephant pathways on carbon capture, the true value of digital transformation often lies beneath the surface. We need more sophisticated metrics that capture long-term societal benefits, not just short-term economic gains. 5. Lead from the front: Just as elephant matriarchs guide their herds through complex forest terrains, our leaders must take an active role in shaping digital narratives and strategies. Relegating digital initiatives to junior staff or treating them as mere technical exercises is a missed opportunity for true thought leadership.