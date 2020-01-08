JOHANNESBURG – We’re often called in to help businesses get their struggling enterprise and supplier development (ESD) programmes back on track.
With ESD forming up to 40 percent of the B-BBEE scorecard, it’s a big deal for South African businesses – but in their rush to get their points, they make common mistakes that see them missing opportunities to make a real impact.
Here are the five most common mistakes we’re seeing in the ESD space right now.
Taking a short-term view
A lot of our clients focus on their yearly ESD plans, rather than taking a long-term view of these programmes. The secret to great ESD outcomes is to build capacity in suppliers over several years, and generate momentum going into the future. This way, you create meaningful, sustainable businesses over the long term. Our advice: take at least a three-year view. Put small targets in place to start with, and scale up over the period.