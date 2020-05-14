The future of crypto asset regulation in South Africa

CAPE TOWN – The Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group (IFWG) has released its long-awaited position paper on Crypto Assets following the initial consultation paper published in 2019.

The IFWG was established in 2018 and is made up of regulators representing different South African regulatory regimes, from financial services and banking regulators such as the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the South African Reserve Bank, to the South African Revenue Service as the regulator of taxation regulation.

The IFWG's initial exploration of the South African crypto asset market culminated in the 2019 consultation paper (the Consultation Paper) which provided an overview of the regulatory and market risks and benefits associated with the emerging crypto assets industry. The Position Paper published in 2020 builds on the observations set out in Consultation Paper, and has provided the industry with an outline of the potential regulatory framework for the South African crypto assets industry.

The Position Paper suggests that crypto assets be accommodated within the existing South African regulatory framework, whilst ensuring that sufficient safeguards be implemented. The Position Paper proposes thirty recommendations to address the key operational, market and consumer risks identified by the regulators as well as to enable South Africa to participate safely in the global crypto assets market.

We set out some of the most pertinent recommendations below.