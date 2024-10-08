The human element: why tech giants are rediscovering the power of real connection

By Andile Masuku In the relentless pursuit of digital innovation and AI-driven transformation, a curious pattern is emerging: tech giants are circling back to the fundamentals of human connection.

As I observed during three enriching days at the NOVACOM Africa 1-to-1 Telco Summit in Franschhoek last week, there's an undeniable power in intentional, high-quality human connectivity that no algorithm can replicate. This revelation isn't just anecdotal. Reid Hoffman, founder and CEO of LinkedIn, recently reflected on what he'd do differently in the platform's early days. His insight?

"What you're going to get wrong is thinking that the key thing is delivering the amazing value when a connection is made for a job or a hire or a sales opportunity," he noted. Instead, what truly drives engagement is "business thought leaders sharing advice and information, having updates with what's going on with people in your network… leaning much more into the social versus the most valuable moments for people's lives in order to get people to those most valuable moments." Numbers tell only half the story It's a powerful reminder that even in our digitally-saturated world, real connection remains the bedrock of lasting success. LinkedIn has built an impressive business—generating approximately £15.1 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2023 through talent solutions, marketing services and premium subscriptions.

Yet, Hoffman's reflection, captured in a mind-bending virtual exchange with a 'Reid AI'—a 20-years-younger version of himself pitching the real, present-day Reid on LinkedIn's 2004 growth plan—reveals that the platform's true value lies in its capacity to foster meaningful human interactions. NVIDIA gets personal This thinking isn't limited to the English-speaking world’s leading professional social network platform. Take NVIDIA, a company at the bleeding edge of AI innovation. Their recent partnership with Accenture, announced last week, isn't just about deploying advanced technology. At its core, it's about solving for the human element in digital transformation.

As Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's founder, president and CEO, put it, "AI will supercharge enterprises to scale innovation at greater speed." Yet, the partnership's focus on training 30,000 professionals globally suggests an understanding that technology alone isn't enough—you need human expertise and connection to truly drive transformation. The Four C's that really matter We’re witnessing a paradigm shift. The digital economy proponents who once believed you could completely programme, outsource and auto-pilot the building of leverageable goodwill and trust to soulless conversion-led digital marketing campaigns are discovering a more nuanced reality.

There's more to sustained business success, especially in B2B, than creating catchy content cleverly targeted to curated digital personas. My experience at NOVACOM Summit Africa ‘Le Franschhoek SA’, deftly curated by Ryan Anderson and William Austin, exemplified this principle. The event balanced four C's: connection, community, collaboration and commercial (sales) conversions. It was a reminder that while digital platforms can facilitate interactions, true trust and goodwill—the kind that sets organisations up for sustained future commercial success—often stem from meaningful offline engagements. Digital goodwill has its limits This isn't to diminish the importance of digital strategies. Rather, it's about recognising their limitations. Engagement online today, even the holy grail of conversion at scale, doesn't necessarily translate to the kind of goodwill and trust that underpins long-term success.

As I've explored in previous discussions about connectivity frameworks, the equation remains: Connectivity = Relationships + Network Access + Reputational Equity Humans first, tech second In an age where AI agents are being deployed to reinvent processes and drive unprecedented productivity, we must remember that innovation isn't just about technology—it's about people.

The most successful organisations will be those that can harness the power of both digital tools and human connection, creating a synergy that drives genuine value and lasting impact. As we navigate this evolving landscape, let's not fall into the trap of oversimplification. Digital economy natives often underestimate the importance of accounting for pertinent "offline" business dynamics that occur in the "real economy". The future belongs to those who can bridge this gap, leveraging technology while nurturing the irreplaceable power of human connection. After all, in the words of Julie Sweet, Accenture's Chair and CEO, "We are breaking significant new ground... enabling our clients to be at the forefront of using generative AI as a catalyst for reinvention." But perhaps the real reinvention isn't just in our technology, but in our rediscovery of the fundamental importance of human connection in driving innovation and growth.