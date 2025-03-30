The importance of mentorship in the initial stages of your career

By Siyabonga Mweli Mentorship plays a pivotal role in the initial stages of all our careers, regardless on the field of expertise. It is therefore important to obtain guidance that will help with career goals and vision, both for short term and long-term planning.

A mentor is someone who has been where you are trying to go and can advise on how to get there depending on your particular set of circumstances. As we continuously celebrate and recognize women in leadership in the continent and world-over, one of the prominent and phenomenal black women that values the importance of mentorship is Tshidi Matjeke- Dlungwane, not only is she a founder and CEO of Stenda Group, but also a distinguished leader that is willing to give back to aspiring black females by serving as a mentor and providing guidance to help them prosper in their fields. She holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.eng) degree in Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Pretoria and also obtained a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from GIBS.

Tshidi’s companies currently operate in the Mpumalanga, Gauteng, KZN and Limpopo Provinces. Her extensive knowledge and experience in the corporate world have helped her succeed in the mining and financial services sectors. Stenda Group is made up of a group of companies that provides engineering and mining services to the mining sector, provides financing solutions to its employees as well as develops mineral resources. Her company employs over 300 full time employees across the whole group. Achieving these remarkable milestones has not been an easy journey for Tshidi, as she did not have mentors that would guide and provide her with the assistance she needed to thrive in her career. This has served as a revelation for Tshidi as it proved to be a crucial gap that needed people like her to fill by taking the initiative and give back by assisting those that require mentorship in career and business development. Stenda Group can be regarded as one of the companies that a country like ours is extremely fortunate to have as it provides employment opportunities, room for growth and learning as well as business mentorship. “When reading books such as Lift as You Rise by Prof Bonang Mohale and Betting on a Darkie by Mteto Nyathi, it truly gives one hope and inspiration that when afforded opportunities in life, coupled with proper coaching and mentorship, then we can achieve all our desired goals and targets in the corporate world. “I have a duty to give back to my community especially to young black females that are seeking guidance and someone to advocate for them so that they can thrive in their careers”, says Tshidi.

As it has been reported on the latest news and media that youth unemployment remains to be one of the biggest challenges in South Africa and if this issue is not properly addressed, then the situation will deteriorate. It is very important that those of us who can lend a helping hand, do so in order to mitigate this issue. “I strongly believe that although I did not have proper coaching and mentorship, I still managed to thrive in my space because someone took a chance on me and gave me an opportunity to gain experience and grow”, said Tshidi. I am where I am today because of “umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu” Stenda Group is built on a solid foundation as the driving force possesses extensive knowledge and experience to ensure that it is sustainable and able to diversify in its product and service offerings. Tshidi says that “the company exists not only to be profitable but open doors for those that are willing to learn and grow. We are very intentional about developing our employees as well as offering opportunities, to people in the communities within which we operate, for people to gain skills that will assist them in getting better chances and career prospects.” In addition, the company does a lot to give back to the communities in a form of corporate social investment (CSI) in education, healthcare or home-based care and improving the youth’s marketability in the communities in which it operates. The next goal is to increase our reach in mentoring young girls that are looking to venture into fields that Stenda Group operates in, this will provide them with hope and sense of direction in life.