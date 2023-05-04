The JSE had a strong month buoyed by Gold and Platinum miners

The JSE had a strong month in April (FTSE/JSE Capped SWIX Index +3.4% Month on Month (MoM)), leaving it amongst the best-performing emerging market (EM) bourses YTD (+6%), although the currency headwind (-2.7% MoM and -6.9% YTD) pushes it to the bottom of the list YTD when measured in US dollar terms.

Around 35% of the JSE’s April performance came from the gold miners (+17% MoM), making this grouping the best-performing industry on the JSE for the second consecutive month (+41% MoM in March) despite an April gold price rally of only 1.1% MoM (in US dollar terms).

Platinum miners (+12% MoM) were also buoyed by metal prices (platinum +8% MoM), while the star performer in the sector was Northam (+24% MoM) as it announced its withdrawal from the bidding war for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat).

Diversified miners followed industrial metal prices lower in April (BHP -5% MoM, Anglo American -4% MoM). Investment conglomerates Naspers and Prosus weighed on the JSE’s performance (-1% MoM in aggregate), despite outperforming their largest investment, Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent (-8% MoM in rand terms).