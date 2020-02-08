The most in demand jobs in SA for 2020 - report









According to the latest findings from the Adzuna index, STEM skills are still the most in-demand jobs in the South African job market. Photo: File DURBAN - According to the latest findings from the Adzuna index, STEM skills are still the most in-demand jobs in the South African job market. STEM skills offer job seekers some of the best opportunities as far as job stability and average salaries are concerned. To get an idea of the current rareness of job skills and demand for high-paying skills from employers, the jobs search engine analysed a sample of the job titles currently being advertised online. The results of the report showed that there is a high demand for developer and financial management skills in the job market. This corresponds with, for example, research done by the HSRC, where they state that almost 60 percent of South Africa’s unemployed population have not matriculated. The most in-demand jobs in South Africa

Even though the rareness factor of IT skills across some positions has dipped, the demand for technical skills is still high and the supply of experienced skills is still scarce.

The latest findings show that surveyors and mechanical engineers are currently earning the highest salaries in the country, with java developers takin home 3 percent less in annual earnings than they did in 2019.

Here's the most in demand jobs and the average salary for 2019 in comparison to the average salary for 2020:

Job skill/ title Average salary 2019 Average salary 2020 Pay increase per year % Increase per year Surveyor R623,67 R583,24 (R40,42) -7% Mechanical engineer R572,58 R579 R7,37 1% Java developer R582,22 R569,67 (R12,55) -2% Software engineer R562,34 R561,93 (R0,41) 0% Engineer R590,05 R561,06 (R28,99) -5% IT manager R533,88 R546,88 R13,00 2% Technologist R549,32 R544,02 (R5,30) -1% Pharmacist R606,85 R543,19 (R63,66) -12% Finance manager R529,87 R533,35 R3,48 1% Analyst R548,16 R518,64 (R29,52) -6%

Methodology

To understand which jobs were highest in demand at the start of 2020, the job search engine compared the number of live vacancies with the number of unique searches for each skill.

Jesse Green, country manager for Adzuna SA said that up to 65 percent of the rarest skills within the country still fall under the tech industry umbrella but also noted that most online job ads are within the tech sector. Other industries that have a greater demand than skill supply include managerial and financial fields.

"Although the data only analyses online job ads, we were able to draw a conclusive inference that South African companies are having a hard time finding and retaining rare tech and financial management skills. By looking at the supply and demand for job skills, we have a better overall understanding of which jobs are the highest in demand and, in turn, offer the most rewarding salaries," concluded Green.

