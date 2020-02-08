DURBAN - According to the latest findings from the Adzuna index, STEM skills are still the most in-demand jobs in the South African job market.
STEM skills offer job seekers some of the best opportunities as far as job stability and average salaries are concerned.
To get an idea of the current rareness of job skills and demand for high-paying skills from employers, the jobs search engine analysed a sample of the job titles currently being advertised online.
The results of the report showed that there is a high demand for developer and financial management skills in the job market. This corresponds with, for example, research done by the HSRC, where they state that almost 60 percent of South Africa’s unemployed population have not matriculated.
The most in-demand jobs in South Africa