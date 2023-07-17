The power of cognitive flexibility: Switching between abstract and concrete thinking for effective leadership

By Ken Smith In the current fast-paced business landscape, handling complexity requires a combination of 50 predefined cognitive intentions, such as the pairing ‘abstract’ and ‘concrete’.

This ability to navigate dynamic situations is what we call dynamic intelligence. We can better predict outcomes by constructing our thinking in the moment and assessing the situation from intention to awareness, choice, and response. The more aware we are of our intentions, the more choice we create in our responses, leading to higher dynamic intelligence.

Awareness of our reliance on heuristics, or mental short cuts, is crucial to how we respond in the moment, whether an automatic habit or a conscious choice. Constructed Development Theory, developed by Dr Darren Stevens, introduces an insightful framework for assessing an adult's cognitive complexity based on their level of self-awareness. This article explores the significance of cognitive flexibility in leadership by examining the interplay between 'abstract' and 'concrete' cognitive intentions.

Leaders who can effortlessly switch between 'abstract' and 'concrete' have a more comprehensive approach to their thinking, which results in significant advantages. The Significance of Cognitive Flexibility The Identity Compass profile tool is an online questionnaire deconstructing an individual's thinking into 50 predefined cognitive intentions.

An excessive focus on one intention at the expense of the other will lead to bias, causing essential aspects of a given situation to be overlooked. Conversely, cognitive flexibility empowers leaders to effectively process information, improve decision-making, and confidently navigate intricate challenges. Leaders who balance ‘abstract’ and ‘concrete’ can access a broader range of perspectives and develop innovative solutions. To gain a deeper understanding of the impact of thinking styles on complex issue resolution, we will delve into a scenario involving three leaders: John, Peter, and Jane. By closely examining their perspectives and contributions, we will shed light on how these different thinking styles shape their approaches and ultimately influence their effectiveness in tackling complex challenges. John is a seasoned leader who prefers abstract thinking, showcasing his talent for delving deep into philosophical discussions and contemplating the profound meanings behind concepts. He thrives on conceptualising innovative strategies, exploring hypothetical scenarios, and identifying overarching patterns that may elude others.

John's abstract thinking allows him to connect seemingly unrelated ideas, providing a fresh perspective on intricate issues. However, his reliance on high-level concepts sometimes hinders his ability to translate these ideas into concrete actions, potentially causing a gap between vision and implementation. He knows he must rely on others to reify his ideas as a leader. This limitation highlights the importance of balancing his abstract tendencies with a grounding in concrete thinking. John’s intention is all about principles and ideas. What is John not seeing that is equally important? That he might be in his head too much.

Can he choose to: Come down to earth and see the trees, see the specific details, facts, and examples to understand and describe reality? Peter, in contrast to John, favours a more concrete thinking style, valuing facts, real-life examples, and practical experiences. He excels at focusing on specific details, implementing practical solutions, and adjusting his approach based on observable results. However, his concrete thinking style may limit his ability to see the bigger picture or recognise the underlying principles behind a complex situation. Peter can benefit from incorporating abstract thinking elements into his cognitive repertoire to enhance his problem-solving capabilities. Peter’s intention is all about the Who, When, What, Where and How.

What is Peter not seeing that is equally important? The principles being used. Can he choose to: See the wood instead of the trees? Can he see the broader implications or explore unconventional approaches? John and Peter need more awareness of the fact that their individual thinking style is a construction, and the less balance they have, the less choice they have, resulting in habituated thinking and behaving.

It has been shown that two people in the same environment can have very different thinking styles resulting in very different external behaviours. It is also evident from the research by Stevens that one person in two differing environments results in different constructions of self, and their awareness of this construction is key to their development. In other words, it is how we think, not what. Jane stands out as a leader who seamlessly switches between ‘abstract’ and ‘concrete’ on the fly. Her balanced approach allows her to effortlessly navigate the strengths of both cognitive intentions, granting her a comprehensive perspective on complex issues. Jane's ability to perceive connections, generate creative ideas, and develop strategic plans stems from her abstract thinking.

Simultaneously, her concrete thinking enables her to organise information effectively, execute plans precisely, and achieve tangible outcomes. This cognitive versatility empowers Jane to thrive in a constantly evolving business environment. Jane shows a more self-aware approach to the construction of her thinking and thus showcases a dynamic intelligence: she has a choice in her construction of self. She is a more complex other from the perspective of these two cognitive intentions.

In addition, if Jane can effortlessly adopt the ‘observer’ viewpoint, she can effectively mediate any discrepancies arising during a meeting with John and Peter. This is because she can readily discern the thought processes they employ and manage the dynamics of their relationship. In conclusion, the Constructed Development Theory introduced by Stevens sheds light on the crucial role of cognitive flexibility in leadership. Stevens argues that awareness of the gap between the pairs of cognitive intentions, such as ‘abstract’ and ‘concrete’, among 48 others, is the bridge to dynamic intelligence, a springboard to cognitive development.

Being at balance between ‘abstract’ and ‘concrete’ shapes leaders' perspectives and contributions in tackling complex issues. By understanding the implications of different thinking styles, leaders can harness their cognitive flexibility to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape, make informed decisions, and drive transformational change. As we unravel the intricate dynamics of cognitive flexibility in leadership, we empower ourselves to cultivate the thinking style necessary to thrive in today's ever-evolving world. Smith is a developmentalist and the South African chapter representative for the Institute for Adult Development UK.