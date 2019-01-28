To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video







JOHANNESBURG – The rand traded stronger against the US dollar during Friday’s European trading session, according to NKC Research.

The South African currency extended gains against the trade-weighted US dollar, supported by improved risk-taking and news of a former Trump ally’s arrest.

The fresh bout of greenback softness assisted emerging market currencies across the board. At close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.4 percent stronger at R13.63/$, after trading in range of R13.61/$ - R13.74/$.

The rand traded on a firmer footing this morning and should receive some support today from news that the Chinese government will step up economic stimulus efforts. Expected range today R13.50/$ - R13.70/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+0.7 percent) ended higher on Friday led by gains in large mining (+1.7 percent) and industrial (+0.9 percent) shares.

In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+1.3 percent) traded higher on Friday.

In local news, AVI (-8.3 percent) cautioned shareholders that its interim sales were flat and that headline earnings would weaken by up to 7 percent. Asian markets edged higher this morning on the back of news that the US government shutdown has ended (temporarily) but concerns about the US-China trade war capped gains.

Brent Crude Oil

The Brent oil price traded weaker on Friday, after concerns over the ongoing Sino-US trade war and rising US crude output sent a chill through markets. At close of local trade, the Brent oil price quoted 0.8 percent lower at $61.28pb. Crude prices traded slightly higher during Asian trade this morning.

