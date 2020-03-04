CAPE TOWN – The Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, accompanied by his Deputy Minister, Boitumelo Moloi, will be visiting the Eastern Cape Province on the March 6 and 7 with the aim to assist with economic transformation in the Buffalo City Metropolitan and Chris Hani District Municipality.

The Minister’s visit commences with a Stakeholder Breakfast Session where he will be engaging with employers in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality engaging on ways in which employers and the Department can work hand-in-hand to unblock employment opportunities.

The official unemployment rate in South Africa is reportedly at 29.1 percent, as per the last Statistics SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

While the private sector and the government have repeatedly been called upon to work towards reducing the unemployment rate one has to consider the real costs of finding work for young people.

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator builds African solutions to tackle the global challenge of youth unemployment. It partners with governments, businesses, young people and many others who are committed to deliver results that can work at scale.