The road to National Health Insurance needs a safety belt

By Craig Comrie A journey starts with the destination, and then we plan how to get there. The route we choose, using the means available, particularly in city traffic or South African health-care, determines when we can expect to arrive at our intended destination.

As South Africans, we have set our destination as a future of health-care equality, but the route mapped out for us in the National Health Insurance Act is potholed, long, and winding. As the health minister points out, structural imbalances between private and public health care must be addressed. However, the fork in the road ahead could put us on the highway to equalising health care, to the detriment of scarce health-care resources, which may result in more rationalisation of services for those who need them most. The president’s recent call for collaboration with the private sector could be the safety belt our health system needs, provided the conversations include private health funders and lead to meaningful legislative amendment and policy direction.

The key to the collective journey towards equality must be to level up the quality of health care rather than compromise patient care for all. This is necessary to ensure South Africa does not lag behind international medical and technological developments and skills. Long overdue regulatory enhancements that could make basic medical aid benefits affordable for all full-time employed South Africans are within arm’s length, offering a sustainable short cut towards universal health-care objectives and the realisation of equal access to a full, quality health-care system in South Africa. Like petrol, world-class health care does not come cheap and equitable health care does not mean that money alone creates equity. With extensive expertise in a competitive, service-oriented approach to managing health-care needs and resources, private health funders remain an attractive partner to the full realisation of universal health-care coverage.

Keeping pace with modern medicine and maintaining advanced services in the country to benefit an expanding number of South Africans will require significant private health-care partnerships for the immediate to indefinite future. There is no free ride in health care, public or private. To help precipitate a greater equilibrium, more employed people must be on the bus that contributes taxes to provide for those reliant on public services, preferably without drawing on the public health purse themselves. Updating regulations to provide protection against financial risk and cost drivers facing medical schemes, such as anti-selection and an outdated basket of Prescribed Minimum Benefits or health cover as a mandatory employment benefit, would dramatically improve the affordability of belonging to a medical scheme and expand its benefits to more people, thereby relieving the pressure on public facilities.