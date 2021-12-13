The South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) kicks off campaign to create a million jobs by 2023

The South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) is kicking off its job creation campaign which aims to create 1 000 000 jobs by 2023. This venture is supported by the government and companies such as ABSA and Vodacom. There is a particular focus on KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng where traders were most affected by looting and civil unrest earlier this year.

The National President of SAITA Rosheda Muller, said: “An ambitious project to create 1 000 000 jobs, is perfectly in line with the ILO Recommendation 204 (transition from the Informal to the formal economy recommendation) which was proclaimed in 2015. When each informal trader can grow their business to a point where they are able to employ others, the movement from formal to informal becomes a natural progression. Muller said the partners in this project realised that informal businesses can be formalised, “such as the unbanked becomes banking clients, and at the same time be a part of the 4th industrial revolution where technology becomes a valuable tool in running a successful business”. ABSA Managing Executive: Physical Channels, Tshiwela Mhlantla said the partnership with SAITA supported one of their key strategic pillars of playing a shaping role in society.