The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (Safcei) condemns the upcoming increases to electricity

STRUGGLING South African households and consumers are set to feel the pinch when electricity prices and other municipal service costs increase take effect on July 1. The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (Safcei) on Friday condemned the upcoming increases to electricity and other municipal services costs.

Eskom implemented a 15.06 percent tariff increase on April 1 after the National Energy Regulator (Nersa) approved its tariff hike application. Safcei’s executive director Francesca de Gasparis said the tariff hikes would impact upon residents in low-income communities the hardest with the added difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic. De Gasparis said these high price hikes were set to keep rising well above inflation year on year as Eskom faces serious financial issues.

“And what is even more frustrating, is that South Africans are also having to spend even more money to buy alternative power sources during load shedding,” De Gasparis said. “As a result, many families now find themselves unable to sustain electricity costs and are making difficult choices between food, toiletries, and travel so they can have the lights on.” As from July 1, Cape Town residents will pay 13.48 percent more for electricity while Johannesburg and Durban residents will be paying 14.59 percent from their municipalities.

Municipal tariff increases for water, sanitation, waste removal and rates also come into effect on July 1. According to research commissioned by Safcei the local government's service provision funding model was flawed and must be reviewed. The research was conducted by Green Audits Into Action (Gaia) to assess the impact of the electricity price hike on poor urban and peri-urban communities in Cape Town.

Gaia said the funding model did not adequately account for the rapidly increasing costs to provide services. It said the models that determine Eskom’s tariffs such as the Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD) and Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) must be reviewed. Gaia’s Kim Kruyshaar said the solution for cheaper electricity generation was a national reprioritising of energy as an essential service.

“This should include the decentralisation of energy supply and a move away from fossil fuels together with a bigger uptake of cleaner and renewable energy sources,” Kruyshaar said. “A new subsidy model from the central government is required as a matter of urgency.” This comes as producer price inflation (PPI) of final manufactured goods rose from a low level of 3.5 percent in January to a five-year high level of 7.4 percent in May.

Worryingly, food inflation in May was up 6.2 percent from a year ago. The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of SA chief economist Chifipa Mhango said the rising prices had implications towards the overall picture of consumer prices. “Manufacturers take in costs of production such as electricity costs, transport costs, as well as mining products into their price-setting equation,” Mhango said.