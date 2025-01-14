The value of Temporary Employment Services for post-matric learners entering the job market

By Donné Niemann In a country grappling with high youth unemployment, matriculants and school leavers face significant barriers to entering the job market.

Without relevant work experience, young people often struggle to find their footing in the professional world. Temporary Employment Services (TES) provide a practical and effective solution by acting as a gateway to meaningful employment. These services offer school leavers the opportunity to gain work experience, receive on-the-job training, and develop industry-relevant skills, while simultaneously earning an income in a supportive environment.

Building experience, skills, and confidence The path to securing employment for school leavers can be overwhelming. With no experience, they are often left to apply to hundreds of companies, all while hoping their Curriculum Vitae (CV) will stand out among thousands. However, TES companies offer a more streamlined approach.

By acting as intermediaries between job seekers and employers, TES providers can connect school leavers to a wide network of potential employers, giving them access to opportunities they may otherwise miss. Instead of submitting applications to numerous companies individually, school leavers can rely on a TES company that already works with a range of employers in different sectors. This significantly reduces the time and effort required to find a job, enabling school leavers to focus on gaining experience rather than navigating the complexities of the job search.

In addition, TES companies offer valuable on-the-job training opportunities. This allows young people to develop their skills in real-world settings, increasing their confidence and employability. By gaining exposure to different tasks and industries, young workers can enhance their skill set and improve their future job prospects.

Importantly, the diverse work experience gained through a TES company gives school leavers a competitive edge in the job market, as they are more likely to be multi-skilled and adaptable. Matching candidates to the right opportunities One of the biggest challenges that matriculants face is knowing where to look for jobs and how to match their skills and interests to the right opportunities.

TES providers are uniquely suited to help with this challenge, as they collaborate closely with employers across various sectors and industries. By partnering with a TES company, school leavers gain access to a wide range of job opportunities, many of which are closer to where they live. TES professionals understand the job market and are committed to helping candidates find the right fit, ensuring that both the employee and the employer are satisfied.

This not only increases the chances of finding a suitable job but also improves the likelihood of long-term employment. TES companies also offer guidance on CV building and interview preparation, further equipping young job seekers for success. Many school leavers may not know how to create a professional CV or what employers are looking for in candidates.

TES providers can assist in this process by offering advice on crafting a CV that highlights key skills and experience, making it more likely that potential employers will notice the candidate. Accessing employment while studying For some matriculants, the desire to study further may be strong, but the financial means to do so might be lacking.

In this case, TES provides a solution by allowing young people to earn an income while simultaneously pursuing part-time or online studies. TES companies can help match school leavers with jobs that accommodate their study schedules, providing flexibility and financial support while they continue their education. This dual approach not only enables young people to gain work experience but also ensures they have the means to fund their further studies.

The road to sustainable careers In South Africa, where youth unemployment remains a significant issue, the role of TES companies in helping matriculants enter the workforce is more important than ever. By offering entry-level jobs that lead to further opportunities, TES providers help young people transition smoothly from school to work, giving them the chance to earn an income, build essential skills, and begin their career journey.

For many young South Africans, TES represents a crucial first step in their journey toward sustainable careers. TES companies are uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between education and employment by equipping youth with essential workplace skills and exposing them to diverse industries. While matriculants often lack direct experience in the job market, TES is an invaluable resource. It is not just a gateway to a job; it is an investment in the future of young South Africans, enabling them to take their first steps toward fulfilling, sustainable careers.