A pilot adjusts flight controls inside the cockpit onboard a passenger aircraft, operated by Wizz Air Holdings Plc, at Liszt Ferenc airport in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Wizz Air, the No. 1 no-frills carrier in Eastern Europe, grew passenger numbers 19 percent to 23 million as it added more destinations in the west of the continent. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg
Airlines, especially those in Asia, have ordered new aircraft worth hundreds of billions of dollars
INTERNATIONAL - More and more people are getting ready to travel by plane. Who is going to fly them?

Airlines, especially those in Asia, have ordered new aircraft worth hundreds of billions of dollars in the past few years as rising incomes boost travel numbers to a record. This has led to a shortage of experienced pilots, a situation that looks set to worsen. The world will need 637,000 more pilots in the two decades through 2036, Boeing predicts.


Most will be headed for Asia, which will account for 40 percent of the new pilots, surpassing levels for Europe and North America combined, according to Boeing.

