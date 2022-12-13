These are the extended festive trading hours at SA’s biggest malls

As the festive season begins, shopping malls in South Africa are anticipating higher foot traffic compared to the previous two years.
In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many South Africans appear to be ready to spend big this festive season, following the successful Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday shopping events.
As many malls are overcrowded during the festive season, and with a higher amount of shoppers anticipated, malls in the country have decided to extend their operating hours during the December period.
Below are the festive extended times from some of the bigger shopping malls in the country:
Johannesburg:
Take your time shopping iconic gifts for your loved ones because this festive season we’re open later for your convenience!— Sandton City (@SandtonCity) December 5, 2022
Our festive season extended trading hours are: 1 – 15 December, 9am – 8pm, and 16 – 23 December, 9am – 9pm. Happy gift shopping with us 🎁#IconicSandton pic.twitter.com/NiyWnpL0zU
Rosebank Mall:
*Festive Trading Hours:
∎ December 15 – 24, 2022:
- Monday – Friday: 9am – 7pm
- Saturdays: 9am – 6pm
- Sundays and public holidays: 9am – 5pm
- Dec 25 and January 1: optional trade
Cresta Shopping Mall:
Durban:
Pavilion Shopping Mall:
Gateway Mall:
Oceans Mall:
Galleria Shopping Mall:
Cape Town:
Canal Walk:
The low down on Festive Fun at CW from 9 Dec! ❄️🎄🎁🎅 💫— Canal Walk (@canal_walk) December 6, 2022
❄️ Holiday Ice Slides
🎄 Donate at the Disney Charity Tree
🎁 Gift wrapping
🎅 Meet Santa
🕐 9am-10pm from 9-23 Dec
More info 👉 https://t.co/KxxS5301f5#CanalWalk #HaveItAll #FromOurFamilytoYours #FestiveWithDisney pic.twitter.com/JvDAneBviG
V&A Waterfront:
N1 City Mall:
