Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

These are the extended festive trading hours at SA’s biggest malls

Many malls in the country have decided to extend their operating hours during the December period. Picture: Timothy Bernard.

Many malls in the country have decided to extend their operating hours during the December period. Picture: Timothy Bernard.

Published 28m ago

Share

As the festive season begins, shopping malls in South Africa are anticipating higher foot traffic compared to the previous two years.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many South Africans appear to be ready to spend big this festive season, following the successful Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday shopping events.

Story continues below Advertisement

As many malls are overcrowded during the festive season, and with a higher amount of shoppers anticipated, malls in the country have decided to extend their operating hours during the December period.

Below are the festive extended times from some of the bigger shopping malls in the country:

Johannesburg:

Rosebank Mall:

More on this

*Festive Trading Hours:

∎ December 15 – 24, 2022:

  • Monday – Friday: 9am – 7pm
  • Saturdays: 9am – 6pm
  • Sundays and public holidays: 9am – 5pm
  • Dec 25 and January 1: optional trade

Cresta Shopping Mall:

Story continues below Advertisement

Durban:

Pavilion Shopping Mall:

Gateway Mall:

Oceans Mall:

Story continues below Advertisement

Galleria Shopping Mall:

Cape Town:

Canal Walk:

V&A Waterfront:

N1 City Mall:

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

shoppingOnline ShoppingRetailConsumer PriceConsumersFree Market Economy

Share