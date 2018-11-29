The Zimbali Lakes Resort is a residential estate that has its own golf course. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - AfrAsia Bank and New World Wealth recently reviewed the top hobbies for the wealthy in South Africa. Below is a list of hobbies that are popular with HNWIs (High Net Worth Individuals) in South Africa:

1. Golf

2. Art collecting

3. Cycling and mountain biking

4. Horses

5. Surfing

6. Yachting and sailing

7. Tennis

8. Collecting wine and wine-tasting

9. Skiing (overseas)

10. Collecting watches

11. Sports betting

12. Fishing and fly-fishing

13. Bird watching

14. Collecting classic cars

15. Hunting

As shown above, the golf is currently the most popular pastime for HNWIs in South Africa followed by art collecting and then cycling and mountain biking.

South Africa is home to some of the biggest golf courses in the world such as Fancourt Links, the Gary Player CC at Sun City and Leopard Creek. People also choose to live on golf estates like Zimbali.

In terms of art collecting, the global top-end market is valued at an estimated $75 billion (over R1 trillion). African art makes up for around $1 billion (R13,97 billion) of the worlwide fine art market. South Africa holds $450 million of the world's art.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE