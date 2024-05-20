A cautionary tale: The once mighty state-owned carrier is a shadow of its former self At some point when SAA’s plight was being debated, the chair of the ANC, Gwede Mantashe, stretched his arms out to show how SAA soared the skies. He was possessed with imagery and child-like enthusiasm, which I related to very much. Back then, Blade Nzimande would proudly relate that his son was a pilot at SAA. At that time, we were all proud of our nation’s carrier and wanted to see it overcome its troubles. SAA carried our sports teams across the world.

Some years ago, when I was flying on SAA from New York back home to South Africa, there was a memorable landing at OR Tambo, which soared in front of my eyes. The crew was friendly as ever, the plane was full, We set off on our 14-hour journey, the engines started and the plane roared smoothly across the Atlantic, heading south and tilting a bit eastwards. When I woke up we were flying over Zimbabwe. A gentle voice said, “Sir, would you like to have something to drink? Coffee, or freshly-squeezed orange juice?” Breakfast was duly served; the usual stuff of being spoiled for choice, of English breakfast or French toast, or a farm breakfast of boerewors.

As we touched down at OR Tambo airport, the crew went crazy at the sight of the new flag on the tail and wings of the newly-branded SAA. It had just been applied to all flights on the ground and you knew that no doubt you were home. We burst into song with Shosholoza. This was the flag that carried us throughout the years since, and when you were at any airport in South Africa, the tail told the tale of Mzansi. At that point one could not have predicted the hard times ahead for the local airline. Throughout the years of state capture the tail remained high though. When Covid-19 struck, however, like a small cuddly poodle, the tail of SAA got stuck between its legs as it barked the bark of a defeated dog seeking to hide behind its long-vanished owner – gone and gone with the winds. It was now on its own.

The contrast with Ethiopian Airlines makes one heave with envy and anger as the Sheba Queen dazzled and rose, as though Covid-19 had never occurred. You have to ask yourself why and how did the once mighty giant SAA become a shadow of its former self, reduced to a scavenger dog picking up the scraps from everyone else? The pride of the nation has all but disappeared. In its place were, and still are, comical Ali-like stories from those in authority, who chant, “The giant is just about to rise and roar the skies”. But after Covid-19 and during the business rescue, SAA shed its most valuable asset that had once made it proud and a stand-out from the crowd – its staff.

Thousands of skilled employees were tossed out like rotten mangoes from a fruit shop that had suffered load shedding for more than 96 hours. Only to be scavenged by those who missed out on the R350 ice-cream factory money. So on Friday, as I was going to present an inaugural lecture for the Madiba Jive for Peace in Esikhawini, KwaZulu-Natal. My heart was heavy. The check-in queues at OR Tambo were dominated by pink, red and yellow, as the branding of Lift, FlySafair and CemAir dominated every counter. I did not see an SAA counter despite my enthusiasm and longing.

Similarly on my way back on Saturday morning, when I arrived at Durban’s King Shaka airport, I was reminded of the demise of Mango and my heart felt heavy. Six years ago, we had an airline like no other. This year, as SAA celebrates its 90th year of operations, the carrier’s black, green, gold, red and white flag is hard to spot because its competitors have eaten its lunch. It is a cautionary tale of leadership gone wrong and political interference, which has clipped the wings of most state-owned enterprises.