The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Daff) said on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed positive locations since the start of outbreak in January 2019 had risen to 15, with more than 130 points identified with possible links to specific auctions and affected properties.
The department and the provincial veterinary services have started conducting awareness on FMD clinical signs and biosecurity measures in Limpopo at the beginning of December and awareness was conducted in six villages in the Molemole area.
The department encourages livestock owners to limit the movement of cloven hoofed animals until the extent of the outbreak has been fully determined.
“If movements are necessary, the buyers are advised to request health declarations before any animals are bought from sellers to prevent the possible infection of new properties by positive animals being brought in,” Daff said.