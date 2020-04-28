Three tips to start your journey to financial freedom

DURBAN - Times have changed. Covid-19 has restricted movement and forced businesses to make contingency plans that allow for remote work. That isn’t necessarily all bad, though. In the midst of crisis, there is always opportunity to be found. It’s just a matter of looking hard enough. The current economic climate may be high-risk, but as experienced traders know, that means equally high returns in many cases. Now is the time for forex traders, professionals, educators and influencers to stand up and point their clients in the right direction; because there is unprecedented money to be made, both from trading and from referrals. Earn your financial freedom In a world where the digital environment is just as big as our physical space, you don’t have to move away from your desk to find new ways of generating income. You can partner with a reputable trading company and grow your monthly earnings through referrals, which will generate commission far beyond first contact.

If you are a signal provider, forex mentor/educator/teacher, writer or forex analyst, referring your clients to an established broker provides them with the tools they need to capitalise on their investments with the help of a certified professional.

It’s a value-added service that works two ways; the client benefits from the broker’s educated guidance – and ideally, makes a generous profit – while you earn an ongoing passive commission.

The same applies for forex affiliates and influencers. Whether you are a network professional, forex YouTube guru, thought leadership blogger or social media influencer, your guidance is already respected by your audience. Would it not make sense to capitalise on that more? Partnering with a good broker can help you do just that.

Referring fund managers can also earn lucrative commissions on each lot their clients open. The power of referrals is very real indeed. And best of all, it can all be done online or over the phone. There’s no face-to-face contact necessary.

Choose the right broker

You can absolutely use referrals to your advantage. But it’s important to note that not every broker is entirely above board. In an industry that is largely unregulated, finding a trustworthy and reliable broker is key.

Always ensure that you work with reputable brokers and traders who offer sound, honest affiliate programmes and marketing tools to help you maximise your income potential.

The right tools for the job

Technology is the trader’s greatest ally. We are in a very fortunate position today; in that we have access to the most up-to-date trading and reporting platforms. Commission schemes vary and can be quite flexible, and with the right partner, reporting is always up-to-the-minute.

Maximising your earning potential has nothing to do with luck or privilege. It is a conscious choice we can make based on the opportunities we find in the market. It’s up to you whether you do it or not.

Daniel Kibel, Founder and Director of CM Trading.

