DURBAN - Buying and selling property via online auctions is becoming far more commonplace according to MC du Toit, Chief Executive for BidX1 South Africa.
"It’s a very convenient, effective and transparent process. For the uninitiated, here are some useful tips for sellers and buyers of both residential and commercial property," said duToit.
Five tips for sellers
1. Listen to the market, said du Toit. BidX1 offers the seller analytics on their property which will allow him/her to see exactly what the feedback is from interested buyers. As there are limited buyers, particularly in the current market, ensure you take this into account when considering an offer.
2. I always advise sellers to try to distance themselves from the emotional aspect of selling their properties. This is easier with commercial property, but in selling residential property ie your home, it is probably even more important. Once you have achieved a sense of impartiality and tried to view your home with objective eyes, ask yourself what you would pay for the property.