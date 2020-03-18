Tips on how to work from home amidst Covid-19 concerns

DURBAN - With the number of coronavirus cases growing in South Africa and President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring it a natural disaster more people are being advised to working from home. But what about the security measures? Can the internet handle it? Anna Collard, MD of KnowBe4 Africa offers tips for people working from home. Working From Home Recommendations Amidst COVID-19 Concerns Given the current state of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and many organisations mandating or recommending that employees work from home, KnowBe4 has a few security recommendations. 1. Be on the lookout for emails or text messages related to COVID-19 and confirm the information directly with the vendor, bank or your boss.

2. If an employee will be using shared equipment that their family also uses at home, ensure that the latest security updates are installed.

3. Conduct a security scan on any shared equipment to make sure there’s no malware or other malicious objects infecting the machine.

4. Be cautious of any unexpected emails containing links or attachments.

5. Ensure that Wi-Fi connections are password protected. Alternatively, use a VPN to get online.

6. Use complex passwords such as a passphrase. Better yet, use a password manager to store all passwords securely.

KnowBe4 offers a complimentary home course (password: homecourse) for internet security to help those looking to learn more about how to protect themselves and their families from security threats at home.

Topics such as passwords, malware, keeping identities safe, and email and attachments safety are covered.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE