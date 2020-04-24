Tito Mboweni says more than $4bn available from IMF, World Bank

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Friday there was more than $4 billion available from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to help South Africa fight the Covid-19 crisis.





“We too are entitled to approach the IMF and World Bank for funding. The IMF has indicated themselves that South Africa is entitled to apply for up to $4.2 billion in response to this crisis,” Mboweni said.



