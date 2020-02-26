Tito Mboweni says that SA's economy expected to grow by 0.9% this year

"In the fifteen years following democracy, economic growth averaged 3.6 per cent a year. The gross debt-to-GDP ratio declined from 46 per cent to 26 per cent. In the five years from 2003 to 2008, growth averaged around 5 per cent, and South Africa was amongst the fastest-growing major economies. The unemployment rate improved by 5 percentage points," Mboweni said.

"Now, even after a decade of weak economic performance, South Africa still boasts deep and liquid capital markets, strong institutions, the most diversified economy on the continent, and a young population," Mboweni said in his speech.

Economic Context

Mboweni said that in 2020, global economic growth is expected to strengthen to 3.3 per cent. Global inflation remains contained.





"Global monetary policy is supportive, and we are benefiting from demand for emerging market assets. Asia (excluding Japan) is expected to grow by 5.8 per cent in 2020. The Coronavirus is a source of uncertainty to this forecast."





"With growth of 3.5 per cent, sub-Saharan Africa is forecast to be the second fastest growing region in the world."





Mboweni said that based on these facts, he expects the South African economy to grow by 0.9% and inflation will average 4.5% in 2020.





Mboweni said that over the next 18 months, the economy should get a number of jump starts.