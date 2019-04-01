Facility is part of the R40 billion investment that the Gauteng government says a number of companies have committed to collectively investing into. File Photo: IOL

JOHANNESBURG – Railway engineering company TMH Africa will on Tuesday unveil its 45 000 square metre rolling stock manufacturing and service plant in Boksburg which it acquired from DCD Group last year as part of its R500 million investment in Africa. The facility is part of the R40 billion investment that the Gauteng government says a number of companies have committed to collectively investing into various corridors in the province.

It will manufacture, assemble and service locomotives and other rolling stock for the African continent and will further contribute to skills- and small and medium enterprises-development in the rail manufacturing and services.

TMH Africa is a subsidiary of Transmashholding (TMH), the largest manufacturer of rolling stock in Russia. It is 30 percent owned by black economic empowerment partner Mjisa Investments.

The rolling stock manufacturing facility will become Africa's gateway production site, which will enable the assembling, maintenance and refurbishment of rolling stock.

TMH Africa said its workforce would continue delivering innovative diesel and electric locomotives as well as coaches in South Africa and the rest of the continent.

African News Agency (ANA)