JOHANNESBURG - Judge Fabricius has dismissed Former Sars boss Tom Moyane's application to have his dismissal overturned today at the Northern High Court.

Judge Fabricius said that the national interest far outweighed that of Tom Moyane’s interest, hence the dismissal to lift the status quo.





In November, Moyane had approached the Concourt asking for an interim order to set aside Ramaphosa's decision to fire him, pending their main application in the high court to declare proceedings at the Nugent Commission unlawful and unconstitutional.





The Concourt had turned down the application. In its ruling, the court said it had considered Moyane’s answering affidavit and replying affidavit, and the affidavits of Mabuza and former president Jacob Zuma, and had decided to dismiss them “because grounds for the engagement of its exclusive jurisdiction have not been established”.





The commission - chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent - was tasked with probing governance and administration at the Sars while Moyane was at the helm. Established in May, the commission recommended to Ramaphosa four months later that Moyane should be fired.

In his ruling, Nugent told Ramaphosa that Moyane had refused to co-operate with the commission despite numerous requests for him to do so.





