TotalEnergies withdraws from two South African gas fields

French energy giant TotalEnergies said on Monday it was withdrawing from two offshore gas fields in South Africa as they did not appear economically viable. A subsidiary of TotalEnergies owns a 45% stake in a block off the country's southern coast where the fields, Brulpadda and Luiperd, were discovered.

TotalEnergies said they could "not be turned into a commercial development as it appeared to be too challenging to economically develop and monetise these gas discoveries for the South African market". The block, spanning 19000 square kilometres, is located 175 kilometres off the South African south coast. Qatar Petroleum, which holds a 25% interest in the block, also announced its intention to withdraw from the project, said Africa Energy Corp, a Canadian oil and gas exploration company that holds a 10-percent stake through a subsidiary.

Another partner, CNR Interntional, which owns 20% of the block, had announced its departure earlier in July. Africa Energy Corp said it did not intend to withdraw from the project and noted that, under a joint agreement, companies that pull out of the block will give up their stakes for free to those that stay. The company said the gas fields were "the largest discoveries of natural gas resources in South Africa".