JOHANNESBURG – Total income for the tourist accommodation industry, measured at current prices, decreased by 3.7 percent on a year-on-year basis in January, Statistics South Africa said on Monday. The decrease was the result of a 2.4 percent decrease in the number of stay unit nights sold and a 1.4 percent drop in the average income per stay unit night sold.

The types of accommodation that recorded the largest negative year-on year growth in income were guest-houses and guest-farms as well as caravan parks and camping sites.

Income from accommodation decreased by 0.5 percent in the three months ended January compared with the same period in 2018. Guest-houses and guest-farms decreased by 20.8 percent, contributing a negative 1.6 percentage points to the overall number.

Seasonally adjusted income from accommodation decreased by 1.5 percent on a month-on-month basis in January, with negative month-on-month growth rates recorded for hotels, among others.

African News Agency (ANA)