CAPE TOWN - The total income for the tourist accommodation industry has increased by 1.0% in November 2017 when compared to November 2016, Statistics South Africa revealed.

In a report, Stats SA said income from accommodation increased by 1,0% year-on-year in November 2017, which has resulted in a 1,2% decrease in the number of stay unit nights sold and a 2,2% increase in the average income per stay unit night sold.

Caravan parks and camping sites (96,0%); and

Guest-houses and guest-farms (20,3%). "The main contributor to the 1,0% year-on-year increase in income from accommodation in November 2017 was guest-houses and guest-farms (contributing 1,8 percentage points)". "The main contributor to the 1,0% year-on-year increase in income from accommodation in November 2017 was guest-houses and guest-farms (contributing 1,8 percentage points)". ALSO READ: City Lodge Hotel Group opens third hotel in Nairobi Income from accommodation increased by 2,6% in the three months ended November 2017 compared with the three months ended November 2016. The main contributors to this increase were:guest-houses and guest-farms (15,2% and contributing 1,3 percentage points); and 'other' accommodation (4,0% and contributing 1,0 percentage point). ALSO READ: Transformation in construction still too slow, says monitor Stats SA added that the seasonally adjusted income from accommodation decreased by 0,5% month-on-month in November 2017. Negative month-on-month growth rates were recorded for: "other' accommodation (-4,4%); and hotels (-0,2%). Meanwhile, Tsogo Sun in November 2017 opened a new R700 million hotel in the City Bowl, Cape Town. "This has reinforced the city’s reputation as a world-class holiday destination," said group chief executive Jacques Booysen. Booysen also said Cape Town had become a globally-competitive business and leisure destination and tourism to the city was expanding. “The numbers say it all, as we were convinced that the City Bowl would be an excellent location for a major investment, particularly as this is the first large-scale new build in the Cape Town city centre for some years,” he said. Top story: Lab meat to transform meat industry in 2021 - BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

The report further indicates the following types of accommodation as those which recorded positive year-on-year growth in income from accommodation: