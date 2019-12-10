Tourvest Holdings applauds rescue plan for SAA









A South African Airways (SAA) aircraft lands at Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town JOHANNESBURG - Tourvest Holdings have said that they wholeheartedly support the decision by the government to hand South African Airways (SAA) over to a restructuring specialist, as part of a R4 billion business rescue plan started last Thursday.

“We are in full support of this decision by the government, however difficult. It signals a new era of bold leadership in the tourism and travel industry and the South African economy as a whole, which SAA plays a critical role in.” Tourvest Group CE Sean Joubert, said.

“Like SAA, we are a proudly South African company, endeavouring to promote our country locally and globally, thus we are hoping that SAA emerges from its current position as a strong and sustainable airline that meets the highest world standards as South Africa’s national carrier,” Joubert further added.





“We wish to reiterate that SAA is a key driver of the economy, not only in respect of tourism, trade, job creation, but also in transportation logistics, which in turn fuels a number of other industries. The decision by the government and the SAA Board to step in decisively in order to save it, can only be a positive one, which we will do all in our power to support,” Joubert said.





