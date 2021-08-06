Tractor sales leap 17% last month compared with same period last year

TRACTOR sales for July were at 549 units, almost 17 percent more than the 470 units sold by the same period last year, the South African Agricultural Machinery Association (Saamsa) said yesterday. The association's chairman, Karel Munnik, said year-to-date tractor sales were now almost 26 percent up on last year.

“Eight combine harvesters were sold in July, three units less than the 11 units sold in July last year. On a year-to-date basis combine harvester sales are now almost 27 percent up on last year,” said Munnik. Saamsa said most of the summer crop harvesting had now been completed and farmers were planning ahead for the forthcoming summer crop season. Winter crop prospects still looked encouraging. Munnik said many farmers had taken the opportunity of good crops and good commodity prices to replace ageing equipment, and that this trend was likely to continue for the rest of the year.

“Forecasts for the remainder of the year indicate that tractor sales for the 2021 calendar will be between 15 and 20 percent up on last year,” he said. The Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) said earlier this week the higher tractor sales, attractive prices and favourable weather forecasts suggested that South Africa was set for another favourable agricultural season in 2021/22. Against this backdrop, Agbiz said it was inclined to believe South Africa’s consumer food price inflation could continue to moderate in the second half of the year.