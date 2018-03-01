DURBAN - South Africa's trade and industry department on Friday applauded a R100 million investment by Whirlpool in a new manufacturing line in KwaZulu Natal province it said was expected to create about 100 new jobs.

Whirlpool manufactures a comprehensive range of KIC brand refrigerators and freezers locally and markets KIC in thirteen countries across Southern Africa. This week the company launched a new range of fourteen upgraded bottom mount fridges and a new model of twin-tub washing machines.

The investment in the company’s plant includes large scale production equipment imported from Europe and India. “This increased and expanded investment reaffirms Whirlpool’s commitment to the country and the region as it retains 1000 jobs and brings about 100 new jobs," trade and industry minister Rob Davies said.

"I cannot over-emphasise the importance of the white goods sector and its contribution to the South African economy in terms of growth, job creation, localisation and exports. All these elements are critically important to the industrial policy action plan which underpins economic growth."

- African News Agency (ANA)