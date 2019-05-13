TRADE and Industry Minister Rob Davies. Supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade and industry minister Rob Davies has issued a notice of his intention to designate the Bojanala special economic zone in North West province, his department said on Monday. It said Davies received and approved a recommendation from the Special Economic Zones advisory board to designate the zone after an application was submitted by the North West government’s department of economic and enterprise development.

"The Special Economic Zones advisory board was satisfied with the proposed business case and economic opportunities that underpinned this envisaged development," the trade and industry department said in a statement.

The proposed zone will be developed on 1,175 hectres including the old Bodirelo industrial park in Mogwase in Moses Kotane local municipality.

It will focus largely on mineral beneficiation especially for platinum group metals, as well as manufacturing including mining capital equipment supply, agro-processing and renewable energy.

Davies said the designation of the zone would afford the Bojanala region an opportunity to develop world-class mineral beneficiation infrastructure and go a long way towards ensuring that the economic value and associated economic opportunities of mineral endowments that abound the Bushveld Complex were optimised.

"More importantly, this development is expected to contribute towards strengthening South Africa’s international trade through the export of value-added commodities, the creation of stronger value chains and the provision of much-needed jobs in the previously disadvantaged regions," he said.

The department of trade and industry will within the next 30 days arrange a public hearing in Mogwase in Bojanala district to allow the community to make inputs on the proposed development.

- African News Agency (ANA)