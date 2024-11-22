Transnet careens into future of shipping with successful berthing of Höegh Aurora

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has achieved a major milestone in its journey with the on-time and seamless berthing of the Höegh Aurora at the Port of Durban. This event marks the maiden voyage of the world’s largest car carrier and signals a pivotal moment for both Transnet and the maritime industry.

The seamless berthing of the Höegh Aurora demonstrates Durban’s capacity to handle the world’s largest and most advanced vessels, reaffirming its status as a premier gateway for maritime trade. This operational highlight was made possible by the port’s newly injected marine fleet of state-of-the-art tugs, showcasing TNPA’s commitment in enabling volume recovery and operational efficiency. The Höegh Aurora, a next-generation vessel known for its advanced green energy solutions, signifies a new era in sustainable shipping. The vessel is powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), equipped with solar panels, and designed for future conversion to methanol or ammonia fuel once the engines are ready.

Its timely and safe berthing at the Port of Durban reflects Transnet’s commitment to improving service delivery and responding to industry demands. Nkumbuzi Ben-Mazwi, TNPA port manager at the Port of Durban, the on time berthing of the Höegh Aurora demonstrated their responsiveness to ensuring volumes are efficiently handled at the port. “This operational milestone also highlights the impact of our new tug fleet,’ Ben-Mazwi said.

“These tugs represent a significant enhancement to our marine services, enabling us to meet the demands of global shipping with efficiency, reliability and sustainability.” As part of the ongoing turnaround plan, the Port of Durban continues to collaborate with terminal operators and customers to enable volume recovery, operational efficiency, and ensure fit for purpose infrastructure. Meanwhile, Transnet said a trial to use articulated skips instead of traditional skips in the chrome loading operation at the Maydon Wharf Terminal has set an efficiency record of more than 50%, increasing the loading rate from an average of 140 tons per hour per vessel crane to 350 tons per hour per vessel crane.

Articulated skip used at the Maydon Wharf Terminal in Durban. Picture: Supplied The pilot, which is in partnership with customer Samancor Chrome and their extended partner Bidfreight Port Operations and Steinweg, underscores the collaboration with customers to improve efficiency and maintain competitiveness. Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) said vessel turnaround time had also improved by over 40%, with the vessel completing the loading of 20 000 tons of chrome in three and a half days. The automation in the articulated skips also improved crane swing times from a maximum of 8 to 3.5 minutes. This Maydon Wharf trial will be extended to other bulk handling terminals across the country, with potential full roll out, if successful. The process enhances safety, improves productivity and is cost effective in the long term.

Samancor group manager for logistics and exports, Lawrence Pillay, said they were grateful to their partners, BPO and Steinweg, for their willingness to invest in this trial including Transnet, and TPT Maydon Wharf, in particular, for supporting the trial. “This is the first piece of new equipment (articulated skip) that has been introduced since the original skip loading operation, which was first introduced in the late 1970s,” Pillay said. “If partnered correctly between TPT (Maydon Wharf and Richards Bay) and industry, this could be a game changer for all neo-bulk exports out of South Africa.”