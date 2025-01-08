Transnet confident in straddle carriers’ timely arrival at Durban Container Terminal

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) has said that it was confident that the on-take and assembly of new straddle carriers was on schedule after the December delivery at the Durban Container Terminal (DCT) Pier 2 and would be fully operational in mid-January. Last month, the DCT Pier 2 received the first four of 20 diesel-electric straddle carriers for assembly and commissioning on-site. The straddle carriers were handed over to operations to start their endurance testing and are expected to be fully operational in mid-January.

TPT today said the terminal was renewing its fleet as part of its recovery plan, having invested in haulers and reach stackers valued at over R440 million earlier last year, and all 20 straddle carriers were expected to be in full operation at the end of May 2025. This follows TPT’s communication to customers this week that DCT Pier 2 was battling a shortage of straddle carriers, with new equipment to move and stack containers that will only be operational mid-month. Sources at Transnet said the communication by TPT to customers had been meant to reassure them that it was on top of the problem.

“The reality is that our problems with equipment are well articulated, everybody knows there is a recovery plan in place,” one source said. “It is very rare that we have to stop operations, but this was merely to advise our clients so they could be in the loop. There was no backlog, its just that the systems are slower.” TPT said that the shortage of equipment had hampered recovery operations and service delivery at the terminal due to intermittent breakdowns and inclement weather.

“The operations team, in collaboration with the engineering team, has explored various options to expedite operations as much as possible. We anticipate that some machines will be back in operation by Tuesday to help further clear the backlog,” TPT said. It also said that components for four new straddle carriers at the port would be assembled and ready for operation by mid-January. “This delivery marks a crucial investment in the future of DCT Pier 2 and a major step forward in enhancing our operational efficiency,” said Earle Peters, managing executive for Durban Terminals.

“The addition of these modern, diesel-electric straddle carriers will greatly improve container handling capabilities and foster recovery.” Original equipment manufacturer, Konecranes Noells, loaded the components of the straddle carriers aboard MV MSC Carole from Würzburg, Germany, and the components will be assembled and will undergo endurance testing on-site before handover to operations. Straddle carriers are a critical part of DCT Pier’s direct operations, supporting the loading and unloading of containers aboard vessels with enhanced precision and speed.