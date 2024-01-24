Transnet drags ports boss Silinga to SIU as it probes R300m scam

It has also appointed an independent law firm to investigate the reports that are mainly centred on flouting of procurement processes at the parastatal.

Allegations against Silinga are that the Transnet executive irregularly appointed Coega Development Corporation - a company he has previously worked for - as the implementing partner for a fencing contract at Richards Bay, Durban and Saldanha Bay ports. Dust over the contract was raised when the cost for the fencing project at the three ports ballooned from R80 million to R300m.

Acting group CEO Michelle Phillips said in a statement on Wednesday, “Transnet has consequently appointed an independent law firm to undertake an in-depth investigation in this regard. The matter has also been referred to the SIU, who have acknowledged receipt of the referral, and will be proceeding with the investigation.”

Transnet was also “cooperating fully” with investigation processes under the SIU. This followed the receipt, on numerous occasions, of a number of allegations against Silinga, although there had been no evidence to substantiate the accusations.