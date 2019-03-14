The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan together with KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Willies Mchunu will launch the Transnet Business Mega Hub. File Photo: IOL

DURBAN - The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan together with KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Willies Mchunu will launch the Transnet Business Mega Hub in Empangeni The Transnet Mega Hub will transform the growth of small and medium businesses in the Mhlathuze region.

The launch is to be attended by Isilo Samabandla, Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and the Mayor of uMhlathuze District Municipality NP Mkhulisi.

The Transnet Board Chairperson, Popo Molefe and the Transnet Acting GCEO, Tau Morwe will also be in attendance as well as traditional leaders.

The Transnet Mega Hub in Empangeni is one of four similar initiatives set up across South Africa that the State-Owned Company uses as a catalyst to strategically shape business development by offering non-financial support.

The services at the centre include the provision of individual support, which range from tax registration, compliance, to guidance on business management.

This will be achieved through partnerships with Financial Development Institutions such as National Youth Development Agency, Small Enterprise Development Agency and South African Revenue Services.

The launch will take place next week Tuesday, 15th March 2019.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE