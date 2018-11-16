The investigations found that two security personnel were hired earing in excess of R300 000 each to protect Gigaba. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

JOHANNESBURG – Former Minister of Public Enterprises (DPE) Malusi Gigaba was provided security by Transnet during the tenure of Brian Molefe as chief executive of the company. A forensic report into Transnet whistleblowers approached investigators and told them that the then Minister of DPE Gigaba was lenient to Molefe because he provided special protection to the Minister using Transnet personnel.

The investigations found that two security personnel were hired earing in excess of R300 000 each to protect Gigaba. The two security officers are David Machete and Bongani Zwane. The report said the two were appointed unlawfully.

"Transnet appointed Zwane and Machete without following the Transnet Recruitment processes in that the appointments of the two security officers were not advertised and further there were no interviews conducted," reads the report.

"Zwane and Machete were appointed under the pretext that they were going to provide security services to the Transnet Group executives when in truth and in fact they were appointed to provide security services to Minister Gigaba."

Gigaba's explanation on why he used Transnet security:

In his responses to investigators Gigaba indicated that during his tenure as the Minister of DPE, he was allocated SAPS VIP Protection Officials.

He further indicated that there was a point whereby there was a huge increase of threat to his personal safety. Due to the said threat, his security needs were re-evaluated and assessment conducted.

Gigaba indicated that he was advised based on the assessment that he needed additional backup security.

Gigaba stated that at the time of the said assessment he could not be provided with the required security by the SAPS as SAPS did not have enough resources at the time.

Gigaba stated that SAPS suggested that an alternative solution be looked into.

Gigaba indicated that he was advised that a request was addressed to Transnet to provide the said backup as an interim measure until SAPS had enough resources.

Gigaba stated that the Transnet services were only for backup as he still used the SAPS VIP Protection.

Gigaba further indicated that Transnet protection services did not endure for a year and thereafter SAPS provided him with VIP protection officials.

However, investigators found Gigaba’s explanation to be devoid of truth. “The version provided by Gigaba is in contradiction with the version provided to us by the then Head of Security at DPE, Isaac Manyathela,” investigators said.

“While Manyathela confirmed that there was a security assessment by SAPS on the provision of additional resources to Minister Gigaba, he (Manyathela) indicated that Minister Gigaba and the Ministry’s staff approached Transnet and sourced security personnel for the Minister.”

